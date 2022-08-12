Rich's Our Specialty Treat Shop New Cookie Flavors

Rich Products expands its cookie portfolio, adding three flavors to the individually wrapped Our Specialty Treat Shop cookie line. The three new varieties — peanut butter, sugar and oatmeal raisin — round out the portfolio and will inspire indulgence on the go, alongside the original fan-favorite chocolate chip cookie, according to the company. All four flavors are available in bulk, while three are also offered in a retail-ready merchandiser: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and sugar. The 1.35-ounce cookies come 120 per case with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 21 days ambient.