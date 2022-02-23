Rich's Plant-Based Savory Vegetable Spreads

Rich's Savory Vegetable Spreads are made from fresh and roasted vegetables, legumes, herbs and spices. Offered in three varieties, they are a thaw-and-serve solution that requires no chopping, blending or mixing. The available varieties are: Savory Italian Style Spread, Savory Southwest Style Spread, and Savory Mediterranean Style Spread. According to the company, these spreads are versatile enough to be used as a sauce, dip or topper in addition to a spread, and can elevate dishes by providing on-trend ethnic flavors. Convenience store operators also can use the spreads as a premium pricing opportunity to upsell other menu items. The product comes 10 pouches per case, 2 pounds per pouch.