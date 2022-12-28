Rich's Retail-Ready Merchandiser

Rich's introduced retail-ready merchandiser for the gourmet Christie Cookie Co. Triple Chocolate Cookie. Operators simply remove the retail-ready display from the freezer case, thaw and place it on the counter. Featuring 12 Triple Chocolate Cookies, the classic kraft merchandiser with bright red and navy blue accents emits a homemade vibe that will pop off the shelf, according to the company. The 1.4-ounce cookies come 48 per case with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and seven days ambient.