Rich's Thin Oven-Rising Sheeted Pizza Dough

Rich’s Foodservice expands its Fresh ’N Ready portfolio with the addition of Thin Oven-Rising Sheeted Pizza Dough. According to the company, this is the only thin freezer-to-oven dough available in the industry. Fresh ‘N Ready Thin comes in 7-inch and 16-inch sizes, and is ideal for convenience stores with limited space, labor and time. The dough can be used to make a variety of fresh menu options, such as pizza, calzones, strombolis and breadsticks. This thinner offering from Rich's has three handling options: freezer to oven, refrigerator to oven, or room temperature to oven. C-store operators can simply remove product from the freezer, add toppings and bake. The 16-inch version (22 ounces) is packed 24 per case, while the 7-inch version (5 ounces) comes 72 per case. Both have a 120-day frozen shelf life.