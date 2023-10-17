Rockstar Energy Day of the Dead Cans

As millions of people prepare to celebrate Día de los Muertos, PepsiCo's Rockstar Energy brand launches its "Proud Hasta Los Huesos" (Proud to the Bones) national campaign. As part of the celebration, the company is releasing a limited-edition collection of Día de los Muertos-themed cans designed by Mexican artist and illustrator Joaquín Nava. Inspired by the iconic images of La Catrina, the collection includes Rockstar Pure Zero, Brisk, Crush and Manzanita Sol beverages. Design elements include La Catrina in the signature colors of each beverage surrounded by customary symbols of the holiday.