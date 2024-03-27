PepsiCo's Rockstar Energy introduces Rockstar Focus, a zero sugar, calorie-free beverage that features a boost of caffeine intended to improve focus and cognition. Made with ingredients such as Lion's Mane, a mushroom used in traditional eastern medicine, and containing 200 milligrams of caffeine, Rockstar Focus comes in three flavors: Lemon Lime, White Peach and Orange Pineapple. Each variety is now available for purchase in 12-ounce cans starting at $2.99 per can.