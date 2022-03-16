Rockstar Unplugged is a new kind of energy drink that focuses less on providing a big hit of energy and more on enhancing good vibes with innovative ingredients such as hemp seed oil and B vitamins. Combined with a fruit-forward energy boost, these elements help maintain an easygoing, free-flowing and soul-fueling attitude for any mood or occasion, according to Rockstar Energy. Each 12-ounce can of Rockstar Unplugged contains 80 milligrams of caffeine. Three sugar-free flavors are available: Blueberry, Passionfruit, and Raspberry Cucumber.