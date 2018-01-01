Rogue Ales Hazelnut Brown Nectar

Hazelnut Brown Nectar from Rogue Ales is an Oregon twist on a classic European Brown Ale. The brew boasts a new look and is now available in 12-ounce cans. The updated packaging design features a hand-drawn cracked hazelnut on the label to better convey what the product is, and the nut is cracked to reveal the nectar inside, according to the brewer. In addition to the new 12-ounce cans, Hazelnut Brown Nectar is still available in 22-ounce bottles and 12-ounce bottles.