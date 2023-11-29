Rovertown Integration Store

Rovertown debuts its new Integration Store, the latest version of its mobile app platform for convenience stores. A fully agnostic platform, it allows retailers to browse and select from dozens of native features and third-party integrations from other technology vendors for loyalty marketing, mobile payments, mobile ordering, car wash subscriptions, age verification and more. The program can also be paired with Rovertown's drag-and-drop user interface to provide better levels of control, customization and flexibility. Upcoming additions will feature in-depth tutorials via RoverUniversity, new native capabilities, more integrations and advanced automation.