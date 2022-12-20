Royal Farms Doubles Rewards for the Holidays

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is giving the gift of double rewards this holiday season.

ROFO Rewards members will receive double points on purchases at Royal Farms from Dec. 20–24. Members will earn four points for every $1 spend on in-store purchases and two points per gallon of fuel. Points can be redeemed for a number of items, such as chicken meals, western fries, coffee and fountain beverages.

"We want to give our customers an extra something special for the holidays. Our ROFO Rewards members are loyal to us, and we enjoy rewarding them for their continued support," said Shelby Kemp, marketing manager for Royal Farms.

Double points will be added to ROFO members' accounts shortly after their transaction is complete.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates 260 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. The chain plans to open its first c-store in North Carolina in 2023.

Making the Season Bright

Royal Farms is the latest convenience store retailer to make the season bright for guests: