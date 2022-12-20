Royal Farms Doubles Rewards for the Holidays

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is giving the gift of double rewards this holiday season.
ROFO Rewards members will receive double points on purchases at Royal Farms from Dec. 20–24. Members will earn four points for every $1 spend on in-store purchases and two points per gallon of fuel. Points can be redeemed for a number of items, such as chicken meals, western fries, coffee and fountain beverages.
"We want to give our customers an extra something special for the holidays. Our ROFO Rewards members are loyal to us, and we enjoy rewarding them for their continued support," said Shelby Kemp, marketing manager for Royal Farms.
Double points will be added to ROFO members' accounts shortly after their transaction is complete.
Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates 260 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. The chain plans to open its first c-store in North Carolina in 2023.
Making the Season Bright
Royal Farms is the latest convenience store retailer to make the season bright for guests:
- Love's Travel Stops launched the travel center operator's third-annual "12 Days of Christmas" giveaway, which took place from Dec. 5–16. During the promotional period, customers entered daily on Love's Facebook page for chances to win prizes, like a portable monitor for the Nintendo Switch, an ice maker, a Coleman cooler and a Mobile to Go Zone bundle.
- Casey's General Stores Inc. brought back the chain's "24 Days of Casey’s Rewards," which runs from Dec. 1–24. Guests who participate in the program will get to unwrap free and exclusive offers in the Casey's app, including bonus points, buy-one-get-one offers, and a variety of candy, drinks and snacks.
- Kum & Go LC is easing holiday travel for customers by offering E15 grade fuel for $1.99 per gallon from Dec. 23-26. E15 is available at 198 Kum & Go locations.