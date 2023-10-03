Royal Farms Celebrates Teachers With Coffee Promotion

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms will be celebrating World Teacher's Day on Oct. 5 by giving teachers one free, any-size coffee, hot or iced, across all locations.

Teachers will have a variety of coffee blends to choose from, including pumpkin spice coffees and lattes, which can be found alongside other seasonal items the convenience store chain has introduced for the fall.

"We are so appreciative of the teachers in our communities and the impact they have on our future leaders. We want to celebrate World Teacher's Day by treating teachers with the fuel they need to seize the day," said Frank Schilling, director of marketing and merchandising at Royal Farms.

For customers not currently teaching but are still interested in trying out a free coffee for themselves, guests can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. Rewards members automatically receive a free coffee in their account when they sign up for the program, as well as save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

World Teacher's Day is the latest free coffee initiative from Royal Farms. The c-store retailer kicked off 2023 by introducing "Free Coffee Mondays" for RoFo Rewards members. then, in May, the company showed its support for nurses, doctors and other medical workers by providing them with free coffee during National Hospital Week.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Royal Farms is No. 25 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.