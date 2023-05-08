Royal Farms Serves Up National Hospital Week Deal

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms will be giving away 250 coupons for free coffee to health care workers at 52 local hospitals in honor of National Hospital Week from May 7-13.

The campaign includes a partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association, which serves nonprofit hospitals and health systems through collective action to shape the policies, practices, financing and performance of health care in Maryland.

"Royal Farms is honored to support this year's theme #WeAreHealthcare and thank our Maryland health care workers with a free coffee. We excitedly take advantage of opportunities like National Hospital Week to recognize the remarkable people working hard to continuously support their communities," said Aliyah Atayee, public relations for Royal Farms.

"We appreciate Royal Farms' generous support. This is the second year they have provided free coffee to the teams at hospitals around the state. We are grateful for the recognition and appreciation," said Meghan McClelland, chief operating officer for the Maryland Hospital Association. "During Hospital Week we invite all Marylanders to celebrate hospitals and their dedicated team members."

This is the second year in a row Royal Farms partnered with the Maryland Hospital Association, though that isn't the only health care group it has worked to support. The company has raised more than $3 million for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center through its Coin Cannister initiative while providing special giveaways for families receiving treatment at the center, such as providing a $100 gift card last December. Royal Farms has also run other coffee promotions for both particular community members and the general public.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug, Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates neighborhood convenience stores in more than 272 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.