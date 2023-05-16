Ruffles & Fast X Dodge Charger Giveaway

To celebrate the premiere of "Fast X" — the 10th film in the "Fast and the Furious" series — Frito-Lay North America is launching special-edition Ruffles potato chip bags featuring street racing vehicles from the movie. Ruffles fans also have a chance to win weekly prize packs by purchasing the bags, finding the combined code and registering at rufflesfastx.com. Prizes include Fandango movie tickets and film merchandise, as well as a single grand prize for one lucky winner who will receive a 2023 Dodge Charger R/T. The promotion runs through June 24.