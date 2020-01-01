The reformulated RUNA Clean Energy Drink offers consumers a boost with clean, plant-based ingredients and a delicious, low-calorie taste. RUNA is made with simple, natural ingredients and each 12-ounce can contains just 10 calories. Guayusa, a rare antioxidant and caffeine-rich super leaf from Ecuador, packs each RUNA energy drink with 150 milligrams of naturally brewed caffeine. Sporting a new brand design, the line features six enhanced fruit flavors.