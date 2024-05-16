Rutter's Breaks Ground on New Prototype Store

The new store is part of Rutter's five-year growth plan, which launched in early 2023. The company aims to open 50 stores within half a decade while also expanding its footprint out into Maryland and West Virginia markets. The company reached an 85-store milestone in April 2023 and last month it opened a 10,250-square-foot store at 100 Cramer Road in Shippensburg, PennLive reported.

The Shippensburg store also added 50 new jobs to the community, as will the new build once it opens.

On top of its retail expansion, Rutter's has also engaged in a more aggressive recruitment strategy. At the beginning of the year, it raised its starting salaries to $18 an hour, a 7% increase over its previous compensation and its fourth wage increase in four years.

Additionally, Rutter's invested $150 million in capital expenditures over the past twelve months to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals to locations that didn't previously host them.

Headquartered in York with roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's is a privately held chain of convenience stores that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter's businesses include not only the c-store chain, but a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. Rutter's 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.