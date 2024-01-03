Rutter's Kicks Off 2024 With Starting Wage Increase

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's employees have a starting wage of $18 per hour as of Jan. 1. The increase raises the average employee's compensation rate by 7%, according to the convenience store chain.

This marks the eighth starting wage increase in the last four years. Since 2019, Pennsylvania-based Rutter's has raised its starting rate by nearly 75%, reported FOX43.

"Providing competitive wages is a foundational part of being a great place to work and shows our long-term investment in our employees and communities," said Suzanne Cramer, vice president of human resources at Rutter's. "Our ability to attract and retain talent will allow us to continue to provide award-winning customer service to all of our patrons!"

The company's starting wage increase comes as 22 states — not including Pennsylvania — increase their minimum wages, also effective Jan. 1. Rutter's now offers twice the minimum wage of its home state, which is set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Headquartered in York, Rutter's is a privately held chain of convenience stores that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter's companies include not only the c-store chain, but a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

In 2023, Rutter's reached an 85-store milestone with the opening of a new location in Orwigsburg, Pa., part of a five-year plan that calls for the c-store chain's expansion for the first time into Delaware and Virginia, as well as an investment of $150 million into updates at several existing locations.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.