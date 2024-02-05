Rutter's Bundles Menu Items in Time for Super Bowl LVIII

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is helping football fans get ready for the Super Bowl by bringing back a popular deal and adding another. Two Big Game Bundles are available at Rutter's convenience store now through March 16.

The bundles are:

The Made for You Big Game Bundle — It includes 12 boneless wings, five chicken strips, four hot dogs, an order of extra-large fries, two portions of macaroni salad, two portions of coleslaw and a 2-liter bottle of soda for $29.99.

The Made for You Sub Bundle — It features two turkey subs and two ham subs topped with lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese for $19.99.

The Made for You Big Game Bundle is an enhanced version from last year while the Made for You Sub Bundle is new for 2024.

[Read more: Rutter's Kicks Off 2024 With Starting Wage Increase]

"Whether you're cheering for a football game, basketball game or enjoying a golf tournament, Rutter's Big Game Bundles are the ideal food choice for any event," said Chad White, Rutter's foodservice category manager. White expressed the company's goal to provide customers with an enticing way to share Rutter's food with friends and family.

Headquartered in York, Rutter's is a privately held chain of convenience stores that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter's companies include not only the c-store chain, but a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

In 2023, Rutter's reached an 85-store milestone with the opening of a new location in Orwigsburg, Pa., part of a five-year plan that calls for the c-store chain's expansion for the first time into Delaware and Virginia, as well as an investment of $150 million into updates at several existing locations.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.