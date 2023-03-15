RXBAR Granola

Kellogg's RXBAR brand introduced its first line of granola with three flavors: Original, Peanut Butter and Chocolate. Each bag is packed with simple ingredients and 10 grams of protein per serving. All three varieties include oats, egg whites and almonds, while Original and Peanut Butter also add dates and peanuts, respectively. The suggested retail price for an 11-ounce bag is $6.99. The brand also expanded its fruit flavor selection with a new Craft Batch line, a yearly initiative to debut new flavors created with consumer trends and fan feedback in mind. The Craft Batch line launched with a strawberry flavor that retails for $2.79 per bar.