Ryko NCSTrax Portal

Ryko recently unveiled a number of new and improved products and services, including the cloud-based car wash portal NCSTrax. It gives car wash operators real-time access to critical service metrics and business insights from any device, anywhere and at any time. The portal is customizable for operators, enabling them to format their dashboard, run their own suite of reports, and set up alerts. Operators can also place chemical orders online, and run data analytics to identify trends and further insights, according to the company.