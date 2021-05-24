Advertisement
05/24/2021

Safe-T-Fresh Microwaveables

New containers from Inline Plastics are available in vented and non-vented options.
Safe-T-Fresh Microwaveables

Inline Plastics introduces Safe-T-Fresh Microwaveables, its first microwave-safe, tamper-evident and recyclable containers. They are available in both vented (PPTS5XV) and non-vented (PPTS5X5) options. The PPTS5XV is designed with a special venting solution that will activate when pressure builds inside the container. Safe-T-Fresh Microwaveables are made with a microwave-safe polypropylene material that prevents condensation and maintains superior clarity in order to promote impulse purchases and repeat sales, according to the company. 

