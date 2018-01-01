Safe-T-Fresh SnackWare Line Expansion

The initial launch of Safe-T-Fresh SnackWare consisted of three options: a two- or four-compartment container with a unique anti-migration lid, and a single 48-ounce container. Inline Plastics recently announced four additional packaging options in the SnackWare line: a wrap container, a 4-compartment container in a shallow version, and popular 24-ounce and 32-ounce size options. All SnackWare containers are recyclable and offer clear walls, large transparent viewing windows, and the company's patented tamper-evident and tamper-resistant Safe-T-Gard tear-strip locking mechanism.