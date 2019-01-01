SAP S/4HANA Solutions for Downstream

Implico Group released new SAP S/4HANA end-to-end solutions for the downstream industry, consisting of two packages: SAP S/4HANA Oil & Gas for Secondary Distribution Management (SAP S/4HANA SDM); and SAP S/4HANA Oil & Gas for Retail Fuel Network Operations (SAP S/4HANA RFNO). These new solutions optimize and automatize the trade of oil and gas products and the management of service station networks, according to the company. Additionally, the in-memory database technology of SAP empowers SAP S/4HANA solutions to process data nearly 300 times faster than before, making them especially valuable for service station networks that conduct a vast number of transactions per day.