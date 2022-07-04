Local Express, a cloud-based e-commerce platform, introduces the Scan Pay & Go App, which enables small and medium-sized retailers to offer frictionless commerce to shoppers in physical stores and online. The app features customizable consumer technology for speedy checkout and contactless pay to make the shopping experience more convenient and safer, while dismissing long checkout lines. The Scan, Pay & Go App easily connects to retailers' existing infrastructure and is highly scalable for multi-store chains, according to the company. It can be integrated with the Local Express platform or deployed standalone.