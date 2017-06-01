Schwan’s Food Service Egg Rolls

Schwan’s Food Service launched three new mini egg roll varieties for the roller grill: Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Teriyaki Chicken. These new varieties will be added to the current channel offerings of Pork & Vegetable and Chicken & Vegetable mini egg rolls. The egg-based egg rolls are unique in the marketplace and add a fun, new hot food option for customers who traditionally purchase bakery goods at their favorite convenience stores in the mornings, according to the company.