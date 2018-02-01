New from LSI Industries, the Scottsdale Vertex LED Gas Station Canopy Luminaire is the most feature-rich in the marketplace, according to the company. Among its innovations are combined optical distributions — Symmetric, plus Symmetric Combination Forward Throw, which eliminates the need for supplemental flood lighting between the canopy and the convenience store. The lighting fixture also comes in five lumen packages (10K, 13K, 15K, 20K, 23K); provides convenient field serviceability; has silicone optics (shatterproof, non-yellowing and lightweight); and provides easy installation. It is available with a wide variety of retrofit accessory solutions, is dimmable, available with wireless controls, and comes in white, black and bronze standard finishes.