Scripto Aim n' Flame MAX Lighter

Calico Brands Inc. introduces its next generation of utility lighters, the Scripto Aim n' Flame MAX. According to the company, the lighters feature the largest fuel supply of any disposable utility lighter. It has a one-step EZ light ignition with a patented child resistant mechanism that exceeds Consumer Product Safety Commission requirements, a 7.6-gram fuel capacity and adjustable flame. The Scripto Aim n' Flame MAX comes in Turbo Flame, Flexible and XL models, all of which include new barrel colors and updated packaging. The series is available in single packs and twin packs, which are designed to allow both packaging types to fit into the same single-pack display.

