Five new birthday party designs join the Scripto Hybrid lighter line.
Calico Brands Inc. introduces five new birthday party designs to its Scripto Hybrid lighter line. Each Scripto Birthday Candle Lighter is available in a one-pack open stock with a suggested retail price of $2.79. The lighters feature a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. All Scripto lighters feature a patented child-resistant mechanism that exceeds Consumer Product Safety Commission requirements and yet is still easy for adults to operate.  

