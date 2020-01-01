Calico Brands Inc. introduces five new birthday party designs to its Scripto Hybrid lighter line. Each Scripto Birthday Candle Lighter is available in a one-pack open stock with a suggested retail price of $2.79. The lighters feature a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. All Scripto lighters feature a patented child-resistant mechanism that exceeds Consumer Product Safety Commission requirements and yet is still easy for adults to operate.