Scripto Hybrid Designer Halloween Lighter Series

Calico Brands added a new Halloween series to its Scripto Hybrid Designer lighter line. Designed to appeal to all demographics, the series features five fun and ghoulish seasonal wrap designs. The Scripto Hybrid lighter is a crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and a pocket lighter. It features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. All Scripto Hybrid Designer Series are available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one-pack open stock. The suggested retail price for the Halloween series is $1.20 per lighter in the display-a-tray, and $1.25 per one-pack.