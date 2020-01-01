Press enter to search
Scripto Ultima Designer Pocket Lighters

Scripto Ultima Designer Pocket Lighters

Two new series join the line: Tie-Dye and Retro Diner.
Scripto Ultima Designer Tie-Dye and Retro Diner

Calico Brands Inc. introduces two new series to its Scripto Ultima Designer pocket lighter line: Tie-Dye and Retro Diner. The new series wraps appeal to multiple demographics and feature five classic and vibrant designs per series, according to the company. Scripto Ultima Designer pocket lighters are available in a 50-count display-a-tray and two-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price of $1.79 in the display-a-tray, and $3.79 for the two-pack. 

