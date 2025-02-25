Calico Brands Inc. introduces an updated Scripto Ultima Pocket Lighter, which has been refreshed with stylish new colors and an updated design. The colors have transitioned from the previous selections of pink, teal green, red, blue and black to vibrant new shades, including Lavender, Lemon Lime Yellow, Direct Red, Ocean Blue, and Soft Gray. Additionally, the lighter now features the newly designed Scripto oval logo and a rubber thumb lever for a more comfortable lighting experience. The company is also unveiling fresh new packaging for the Scripto Ultima Pocket Lighter blister packs, as well as an updated header card for the counter display.