Seagram's Escapes Pop & Watch

Seagram's Escapes launches a limited edition Pop & Watch variety pack featuring new, seasonal flavors: Blackberry Pear, Cranberry Orange, Apple Melon and Raspberry Lime. Available through February 2024, the packs come in 11.2-ounce bottles or 12-ounce cans. Additionally, the limited edition Cranberry Orange flavor will be available seasonally in four-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles. When consumers purchase a Pop & Watch variety pack along with a three-pack of Jolly Time Pop Corn, they earn a rebate of up to $5.99. Promotional incentives and rebates, including the Jolly Time cross-merchandising rebate, can be found by scanning the QR code included on all packaging.