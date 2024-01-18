Seagram's Escapes Refreshers

A tropical-inspired offering, the line will have an inaugural launch in 15 markets in early 2024.
New for 2024, Seagram's Beverage Co. introduces Seagram's Escapes Refreshers, a flavored malt beverage option sweetened with cane sugar and real fruit juice, and featuring a 5% ABV. Available in Strawberry Acai, Pineapple Cherry, Mango Orange and Kiwi Lime flavors, Refreshers will be sold in a 12-pack slim 12-ounce can variety pack and a 24-pack club variety. Additionally, Strawberry Acai will be offered in a 7.5-ounce can as a trial offering, while a 23.5-ounce can will be available year-round for the convenience channel. Select varieties will also be offered in six-pack 11.2-ounce bottles. The line will launch in 15 inaugural markets: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

