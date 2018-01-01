Seagram’s Escapes Spiked Calypso Colada

The Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line has a new variety: Calypso Colada. The new flavor is now available nationwide in 23.5-ounce single-serve cans for a suggested retail price of $2.50 to $2.99. Seagram’s Escapes Spiked launched late last year with two varieties: Jamaican Me Happy and Strawberry Daiquiri. The higher ABV Spiked line of Seagram’s Escapes premium malt beverages offers the same delicious, “fruit forward” flavor that Seagram’s Escapes is known for, but with an 8 percent ABV, according to the maker.