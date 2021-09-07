Seagram's Escapes Spiked Crisp Green Apple

Seagram's Escapes Spiked, a high ABV flavored malt beverage brand, is expanding its offering with the introduction of a new flavor: Crisp Green Apple. The "delicious combination of sweet and sour" will be available nationwide in 23.5-ounce single cans beginning in September 2021, according to the brand. Crisp Green Apple will join Jamaican Me Happy, Blue Razberry and Strawberry Blast in the Seagram's Escapes Spiked line. The new SKU features a crisp burst of sweet and sour green apple flavor with a refreshing finish, and has an 8 percent ABV. The Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line debuted in 2017.