Seagram’s Hard Seltzer is designed to deliver on taste and fruit-forward flavor, while sustaining the category's 5 percent ABV and 100-calorie standard. Tapping a team of seasoned flavor experts, Seagram’s carefully crafted the four unique Seagram’s Hard Seltzer flavor combinations that feature two or more fruit-infused flavors, according to the company. These flavor combinations include: Tropical Pineapple, Mango Peach, Mixed Berry, and Watermelon Lime. The product's malt base preserves the brightness of the flavors, resulting in a softer, smoother, more flavorful experience that's delicious but not too sweet, the maker noted. Each 12-ounce slim can contains just one gram of cane sugar and two grabs of carbs. Twelve-can variety packs began arriving in select national markets in February.