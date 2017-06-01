Selfie Bunnies From R.M. Palmer

R.M. Palmer is introducing several new hollow bunnies and confections for Easter 2018. Selfie Bunnies are 10-ounce boy and girl hollow milk chocolate bunnies that are posed ready for their “selfie” photos. They have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $6. Nibbles is an 8-ounce hollow milk chocolate bunny that holds an enormous chocolate carrot (SRP of $5), while Flopsy is a 14-ounce floppy-eared, milk chocolate hollow bunny (SRP of $8). There's also Lil’ Flopsy, its 5-ounce Double Crisp sibling (SRP $1). Other Easter 2018 new products include: Caramel Big Bunny Bites, a four-pack of chocolaty eggs with soft caramel centers (SRP $1); and Eggword’s Eggs that come in a 32-ounce bag of assorted Smooth & Creamy eggs (SRP $7).