Share a Coke Football Campaign

The Coca-Cola Co. is shifting its Share a Coke campaign to tap into one of America's deepest passion: football. This fall, the campaign hits the gridiron by featuring nearly 60 college and professional football team logos on 20-ounce bottles of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar. Football-related nicknames like "Squad," "#1 Fan," "Pro" and "Legend" also will appear on a variety of packages like 7.5-ounce mini cans, 12-ounce cans, 1.25-liter bottles, 1.75-liter bottles and 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar. The campaign runs through Oct. 20, or while supplies last. Customized out-of-home, digital and radio creative will target hometown fans, supporting a national TV commercial debuting at the start of football season. Share a Coke also will play a prominent role in the brand's longstanding partnership with ESPN College GameDay. The weekly broadcasts will feature authentic Share a Coke moments, shareworthy content and fun experiences to delight fans at home, online or in the stadium.