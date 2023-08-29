Sheetz Adds New Distribution Center to Support Network Expansion

FINDLAY, Ohio — Sheetz Inc. is investing in a new food preparation and distribution facility in Findlay as the convenience store chain charts expansion into new markets.

The planned $145 million facility will house food preparation and distribution functions that will directly support Sheetz's expansion in Ohio and Michigan. The project will create more than 700 jobs during the course of five years.

"Sheetz is thankful for the cooperation and support of all the local, county and state leaders who have helped make this project possible," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "We're excited to bring new opportunities to the area, as we continue to expand throughout the state of Ohio and into Michigan in 2025. Findlay is located in the heart of this new growth area and will play a big role in the future of Sheetz."

The c-store retailer has been working closely with Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development, the Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio on the project.

"We are happy to have played a role in attracting this project and look forward to seeing the positive impact that Sheetz will have," said Dan Sheaffer, executive director of Findlay∙Hancock County Economic Development. "The facility will bring more well-paying, quality jobs to the area by a family-owned company that is truly committed to community success."

Local government also played an important part in attracting the company as demonstrated by Findlay City Council's commitment to infrastructure related to the project, according to the organization.

"The unanimous decision to support this project by City Council sends a strong signal that Findlay is proud of our business community and is willing to make investments to continue to set our community up as a premier place to do business," said Mayor Christina Muryn. "We are thrilled to welcome Sheetz to our community."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine added, "Ohio is a great place for a family-owned and operated business like Sheetz to grow and succeed. Sheetz stores have been extremely well received in the Ohio communities where they've expanded, and this new, advanced facility will improve efficiencies for the company both here at home and throughout the Midwest while creating good-paying jobs in the Findlay area."

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is family-owned and -operated, and has more than 685 convenience stores in six states.