03/18/2022

Sheetz Encourages Consumers to Ditch Their Inhibitions in New Campaign

The ad spots ask a simple question: "Why the Sheetz Not?"
Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is inviting consumers to try out its offerings by asking a simple question: "Why the Sheetz Not?" The multimedia campaign launched in mid-March and uses multiple comedic ad spots to encourage shoppers to shed their inhibitions and just go for it.

Created through a partnership with ad agency Joan, the campaign will appear across video, audio, print, digital and out-of-home platforms, according to an AdWeek report.

The campaign's creative spots were designed around the concept of consumers truly harnessing the power of choice while drawing attention to Sheetz's self-service offerings, including its made-to-order prepared food menu and the Sheetz mobile app's ability to offer self-checkout.

One ad highlights a customer who is hesitating on her decision to buy condoms due to the awkward feeling of having a cashier check out such items. The narrator encourages her to use the Sheetz app to scan and pay by then, then "walk right out that door" with her purchases.

Another spot features a mother, who traveled to Sheetz for lunch because of the "Sheetz For the Kidz" initiative, and her child, who is inwardly questioning why he received a salad for his meal.

"They have fries here," the deep-voiced narrator noted. "Maybe she doesn't love you."

The spot may encourage customers to try Sheetz's recently launched subscription service for "fryz," available through the mobile app. As part of the offer, customers can order fries via the app every two hours and there is no limit on how many times they use the subscription from month to month.

"I love the edginess and unique hilarity of this campaign, which is based on real insight, and goes everywhere from condoms to vasectomies and the thought of taking delight in the fact that your co-workers might be sad you're dead," said Jaime Robinson, Joan co-founder and chief creative officer of Joan.

The ad agency produced platform assets such as a large photo library for print and digital, social and an all-new visual system that features an eye-grabbing color scheme, plus an original typeface, reported the news outlet.

In addition to the video, radio and social media spots, the "Why the Sheetz Not?" campaign will appear in-store through animated signage, with audio assets airing at Sheetz gas pumps.

The convenience store operator's campaign is the newest marketing initiative that seeks to use humor to highlight the quality offerings it has available. In fall 2021, Des Moines-based Kum & Go LC launched the "So Delicious It's Distracting" campaign in partnership with global branding agency BrandOpus. The irreverent campaign explored the idea that the new Kum & Go menu would drive customers to distraction, with hilarious consequences, as Convenience Store News reported.

Sheetz also recently rolled out on-demand delivery of its food and other convenience essentials from more than 560 c-stores through a partnership with DoorDash.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 640-plus convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. In 2021, Sheetz was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

