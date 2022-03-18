Sheetz Encourages Consumers to Ditch Their Inhibitions in New Campaign

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is inviting consumers to try out its offerings by asking a simple question: "Why the Sheetz Not?" The multimedia campaign launched in mid-March and uses multiple comedic ad spots to encourage shoppers to shed their inhibitions and just go for it.

Created through a partnership with ad agency Joan, the campaign will appear across video, audio, print, digital and out-of-home platforms, according to an AdWeek report.

The campaign's creative spots were designed around the concept of consumers truly harnessing the power of choice while drawing attention to Sheetz's self-service offerings, including its made-to-order prepared food menu and the Sheetz mobile app's ability to offer self-checkout.

One ad highlights a customer who is hesitating on her decision to buy condoms due to the awkward feeling of having a cashier check out such items. The narrator encourages her to use the Sheetz app to scan and pay by then, then "walk right out that door" with her purchases.

Another spot features a mother, who traveled to Sheetz for lunch because of the "Sheetz For the Kidz" initiative, and her child, who is inwardly questioning why he received a salad for his meal.

"They have fries here," the deep-voiced narrator noted. "Maybe she doesn't love you."