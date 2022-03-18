Sheetz Encourages Consumers to Ditch Their Inhibitions in New Campaign
The spot may encourage customers to try Sheetz's recently launched subscription service for "fryz," available through the mobile app. As part of the offer, customers can order fries via the app every two hours and there is no limit on how many times they use the subscription from month to month.
"I love the edginess and unique hilarity of this campaign, which is based on real insight, and goes everywhere from condoms to vasectomies and the thought of taking delight in the fact that your co-workers might be sad you're dead," said Jaime Robinson, Joan co-founder and chief creative officer of Joan.
The ad agency produced platform assets such as a large photo library for print and digital, social and an all-new visual system that features an eye-grabbing color scheme, plus an original typeface, reported the news outlet.
In addition to the video, radio and social media spots, the "Why the Sheetz Not?" campaign will appear in-store through animated signage, with audio assets airing at Sheetz gas pumps.
The convenience store operator's campaign is the newest marketing initiative that seeks to use humor to highlight the quality offerings it has available. In fall 2021, Des Moines-based Kum & Go LC launched the "So Delicious It's Distracting" campaign in partnership with global branding agency BrandOpus. The irreverent campaign explored the idea that the new Kum & Go menu would drive customers to distraction, with hilarious consequences, as Convenience Store News reported.
Sheetz also recently rolled out on-demand delivery of its food and other convenience essentials from more than 560 c-stores through a partnership with DoorDash.
Altoona-based Sheetz operates 640-plus convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. In 2021, Sheetz was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.