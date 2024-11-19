Sheetz Gives Holiday Travelers a Break at the Pump

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. kicked off the holiday season early by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 at select stores by 40 cents per gallon.

The limited-time promotion will last through Nov. 30, giving drivers some relief at the pump over the course of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The price will only be available at the 505 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. The offer may vary at Sheetz locations in Maryland due to local pricing laws. Customers can check if their local store sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. According to the company, this particular fuel burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly. It also contains potential benefits for engines, providing a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.