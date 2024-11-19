Sheetz Gives Holiday Travelers a Break at the Pump
Sheetz offered a similar deal this time last year as well, allowing customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to find fuel savings during the busy travel period.
Though 2024 has seen the convenience store operator provide less gas station specials than in 2023, Sheetz has concentrated on providing other offerings for customers, including an expanded selection of branded items on its online store thanks to a partnership with Dickies and the start of a third distribution center to service guests in Michigan and Ohio.
Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 26,000 associates and operates more than 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Sheetz is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2024.