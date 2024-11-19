 Skip to main content

Sheetz Gives Holiday Travelers a Break at the Pump

Guests at more than 500 locations can receive 40 cents off of Unleaded 88 through the end of November.
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. kicked off the holiday season early by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 at select stores by 40 cents per gallon. 

The limited-time promotion will last through Nov. 30, giving drivers some relief at the pump over the course of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The price will only be available at the 505 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. The offer may vary at Sheetz locations in Maryland due to local pricing laws. Customers can check if their local store sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. According to the company, this particular fuel burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly. It also contains potential benefits for engines, providing a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

Sheetz offered a similar deal this time last year as well, allowing customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to find fuel savings during the busy travel period. 

Though 2024 has seen the convenience store operator provide less gas station specials than in 2023, Sheetz has concentrated on providing other offerings for customers, including an expanded selection of branded items on its online store thanks to a partnership with Dickies and the start of a third distribution center to service guests in Michigan and Ohio.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 26,000 associates and operates more than 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 

Sheetz is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2024.

