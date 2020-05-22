Press enter to search
Sheetz Grills Up Latest Beer Collaboration

Sheetz Grills Up Latest Beer Collaboration

05/22/2020
Sheetz Hop Dog beer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc.'s latest offering combines two summer favorites: hot dogs and beer.

The Altoona-based convenience retailer teamed up with the Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. on its latest alcoholic brew: Project Hop Dog.

"A hot dog inspired beer, it's a crisp West Coast Style IPA, dry hopped with Nugget and Centennial hops, with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz in the brew kettle just for fun! It is refreshing and dry, with delicate hop flavors of citrus and pine," the Croydon-based brewery posted on social media.

Approximately 100 Sheetz convenience stores across Pennsylvania are selling the latest brew. The 16-ounce, four packs are selling for $7.99 and are limited to three per customer.

Sheetz began collaborating on craft beer last year. In May 2019, the retailer partnered with Rusty Rail Brewing Co. to create its first-ever craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz. The limited-edition coffee bean IPA was available for a limited time at 55 Sheetz convenience stores across Pennsylvania, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

In August, the retailer released its second limited-edition beer, Project Brewberry Muffinz, a blueberry craft beer. The craft beer, which was brewed in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Co., was available at 99 c-stores in Pennsylvania.

Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

