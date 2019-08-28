Sheetz Releases Its Second Craft Beer Following the Success of the First

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will release its second limited-edition beer, Project Brewberry Muffinz, a blueberry craft beer.

The craft beer, which was brewed in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Co., will become available at 99 convenience stores in Pennsylvania on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.

The light-bodied blonde ale is infused with Sheet'z Shweetz blueberry muffins and will be available in 16-ounce four-packs for $7.99. As a small batch craft beer, it will be available while supplies last and will not restock once it's sold out.

The new brew comes several months after the release of Sheetz's first craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz, which was created in partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing Co., as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Listening to our customers is a core value at Sheetz, which is why, following the overwhelming demand of our first limited-edition craft beer, we are thrilled to partner with Evil Genius Beer Company to announce the release of 'Project Brewberry Muffinz,'" said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "Furthermore, the timing is fitting, as we celebrate the anniversary of Pennsylvania's Act 39 and the significant progress made since 2016. Three years later, Sheetz is selling beer and wine at over 160 stores and more are added every month."

A full list of participating stores offering Project Brewberry Muffinz is available at www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.

Evil Genius Beer Company is incredibly excited to partner with Sheetz on Project Brewberry Muffinz," said Trevor Hayward, Evil Genius Beer partner and co-founder. "As is Evil Genius tradition, we've taken a traditional style and turned it on its head by adding Sheetz delicious Blueberry muffins while brewing the beer. The results speak for themselves with an aroma that will remind you of fresh blueberries, and a taste that you make you want to head to your local Sheetz for one of their scrumptious Blueberry Muffins.

"We are honored to work with such a notable partner on another creative collaboration brew. Collaboration beers have been an area of tremendous growth for us and we love letting our creative juices shine in the process as we continue to make very serious beers with very silly names," he added. "As a bonus for this project, the partnership was the perfect pairing of our two companies as while our Tasting Lab is in the Philadelphia region, we brew our drafts and bottles in the heart of Sheetz country in northeast Pennsylvania."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. It is No. 22 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.