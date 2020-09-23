Sheetz's New Proprietary Craft Beer Made With 100-Plus Pounds of Gummy Rings

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. unveiled its first-ever watermelon wheat ale and it's crafted with a sweet ingredient.

Dubbed Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring, the limited-edition craft beer is brewed with Sheetz watermelon gummy rings, giving the watermelon wheat ale a light and refreshingly tart profile. Using more than 50 percent wheat and more than 100 pounds of gummy rings, Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring finishes at 5.3 percent ABV and is the perfect complement to the heat, according to Sheetz.

Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring was brewed in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a beloved brewery and destination in the heart of Virginia, to create this limited-edition craft beer," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "Our first-ever craft beer release in Virginia and North Carolina, this beer is the perfect way to cap off the end of summer."

A small-batch craft beer, Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out. The beer became available to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, in select Sheetz across Virginia and North Carolina.

Four packs of 16-ounce cans of Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring retail for $7.99.

"At Hardywood, we have a deep affinity for pushing boundaries and creating bold and complex flavor and aroma profiles in beer that create memorable experiences for our fans," said Patrick Murtaugh, co-found and brewmaster of Hardywood. "When Sheetz came to us with the concept of making a beer that would not only pay homage to their signature gummy watermelon rings but actually use them as an ingredient, we jumped at the opportunity! We have long admired Sheetz and their commitment to quality and innovation. We could not be more excited to be working with them on Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring!"

Sheetz is committed to the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring is the latest installment in limited-time concept craft brews from Sheetz:

Project Coffee Hopz was the first-ever craft beer that Sheetz debuted. It was brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans and featured light and floral taste notes with a subtle coffee presence.

Project Brewberry Muffinz followed Project Coffee Hopz. The light-bodied blonde ale was infused with Sheet'z Shweetz blueberry muffins. It was brewed in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Co.

Project Hop Dog hit shelves earlier this year and combined two summer favorites: hot dogs and beer. Approximately 100 Sheetz convenience stores across Pennsylvania sold the brew.

Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.