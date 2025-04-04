 Skip to main content

Shell Acquires Fuel Rewards Loyalty Program

PDI will remain the technology and service provider of the platform.
Danielle Romano
Shell Fuel Rewards 2025

HOUSTON — Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US is acquiring the Fuel Rewards loyalty program from PDI Technologies and Excentus Corp.

The transaction will allow Shell to continue to develop the U.S. nationally recognized program to deliver future enhancements and value to wholesalers and members, the company said. The acquisition is subject to closing conditions.

"Customer loyalty is a key driver of growth to our business and our wholesalers' businesses across the Shell network, and the signing of this agreement demonstrates our long-term commitment to our mutual success," said Barbara Stoyko, senior vice president, Shell Mobility & Convenience Americas. "After the transaction is completed, we will continue developing the Fuel Rewards program to meet the changing expectations of our customers and further align it with the needs of our business in a competitive market.

"We look forward to our continued work together with PDI Technologies and want to thank the team for their collaboration and innovation over the past 13 years, resulting in an award-winning loyalty program that has delivered over $3 billion in fuel savings for 35 million members," she continued.

Fuel Rewards is available at more than 12,000 participating Shell locations where members can save cents-per-gallon-off on fuel. The program also includes stackable bonus offers from participating restaurants and retailers, as well as access to VIP experiences, gift cards and more.

Once Shell owns the Fuel Rewards loyalty program, Shell will have the ability to evolve the program and work directly with participating brands.

"It has been an honor to build and develop one of the most innovative loyalty programs in our industry and beyond. We're incredibly proud of our talented teams at PDI and Shell, and we look forward to supporting the program's continued evolution and success," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO of PDI Technologies.

PDI will remain the technology and service provider of the Fuel Rewards loyalty program and will continue to work closely with the Shell team and other stakeholders.

The Fuel Rewards program was recognized as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024 by Newsweek and named the top gas and convenience loyalty program in the Bond Loyalty Report in 2021.

