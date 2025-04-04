Shell Acquires Fuel Rewards Loyalty Program

Fuel Rewards is available at more than 12,000 participating Shell locations where members can save cents-per-gallon-off on fuel. The program also includes stackable bonus offers from participating restaurants and retailers, as well as access to VIP experiences, gift cards and more.

Once Shell owns the Fuel Rewards loyalty program, Shell will have the ability to evolve the program and work directly with participating brands.

"It has been an honor to build and develop one of the most innovative loyalty programs in our industry and beyond. We're incredibly proud of our talented teams at PDI and Shell, and we look forward to supporting the program's continued evolution and success," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO of PDI Technologies.

PDI will remain the technology and service provider of the Fuel Rewards loyalty program and will continue to work closely with the Shell team and other stakeholders.

The Fuel Rewards program was recognized as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024 by Newsweek and named the top gas and convenience loyalty program in the Bond Loyalty Report in 2021.