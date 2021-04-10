ShineWater Hydration Beverages

ShineWater, a ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100 percent of the daily recommended Vitamin D in a single bottle, is now available in all 50 U.S. states. ShineWater's six unique flavor fusions have no added sugar, and contain electrolytes, antioxidants and minerals. Varieties include Strawberry Lemon, Mixed Berry Acai, Peach Mango, Kiwi Cucumber, Coconut Lime, and Pomegranate Grape. Through an ongoing partnership with OneWorld Health, ShineWater donates a portion of each bottle sold to help communities in developing countries bring permanent, sustainable healthcare to the chronically underserved.​​​​​​​