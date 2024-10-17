Simbe Mobile & Virtual Tour

 Skip to main content

Both platforms provide more holistic analytics, allowing retailers to make better decisions with real-time data and views.
Simbe Robotics Inc. introduces Simbe Mobile, a configurable mobile application that puts Simbe's Store Intelligence platform in the palm of store teams' hands, offering prioritized inventory and pricing tasks, near real-time data analytics and planogram compliance on any device. The program captures high-quality store intelligence data that provides retailers with better visibility and actionable data, alongside streamlined task management and enhanced inventory monitoring. Simbe also presents its new Virtual Tour feature, which allows retailers to view their stores from anywhere at any time, providing staff with remote insights to optimize store layouts and make strategic decisions. Both programs can run through Tally, Simbe's autonomous item-scanning robot.

