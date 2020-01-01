SimpleSpec by Avtec Ventilation Hoods

Unified Brands unveils the SimpleSpec line of commercial kitchen ventilation hoods by Avtec. The budget-driven line is designed to meet the price-sensitive requirements of foodservice professionals, while delivering convenience, performance and versatility for a variety of applications. Box, conveyor pizza, fryer, dishwasher, display and chain broiler styles are available. The process from quote to shipment is only 17 days, and the company offers an interactive price guide for convenience. Each of the SimpleSpec hood packages in the price guide have tools that make specifying and ordering simpler. These include SKUs, spec sheets, CAD drawings, Revit files, renderings, and installation manuals.