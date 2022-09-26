09/26/2022
SimpliStock Peg Pusher System
Retail Space Solutions' display features adjustable trays to accommodate various product sizes.
Retail Space Solutions launches the SimpliStock Peg Pusher System to more effectively display snacks in convenience stores. The SimpliStock Peg is easy to install using existing peg board, and keeps products conditioned with minimal staff intervention. The trays are adjustable to accommodate various product sizes. The system also can help reduce bag rips from traditional pegs, according to the company.