Frito-Lay North America Inc. introduces Simply Lay's Veggie Poppables, a chip that combines the airy composition of Lay's Poppables with real vegetables. The result is a light-textured, airy snack option. Available in two flavors — Ranch and Sea Salt — Simply Lay's Veggie Poppables offer consumers the option of a tangy, zest-flavored ranch or the classic appeal of a sea salted chip. Veggie Poppables can be found currently at retailers nationwide in 5-ounce bags with a suggested price starting at $5.29.