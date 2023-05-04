Coca-Cola's Simply brand introduced a new line, Simply Mixology. Created to meet growing consumer and industry demand and the rise of movements like Dry January, the dual-proposition cocktail and mocktail offers three fruit beverages that can be served with or without alcohol, encouraging drinkers to say yes to an uncomplicated adult evening. The three flavors — Lime Margarita, Peach Sour and Strawberry Guava Mojito — come in 52-ounce carafes and retail for $3.99. Each 8-ounce serving is 90 calories with between 21 to 24 grams of sugar.